Mangaldai: Darrang police on Wednesday evening suffered a major setback when one of its inspectors and a constable were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on charges of bribery.

Inspector Achyut Dutta, serving as the Circle Inspector, Kharupetia and his PSO constable Diganta Baruah were apprehended from Dutta’s official residence while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in cash.

The police officer was accepting the bribe from the complainant, Sohrab Ali, a resident of the Dhula Police Station area of the district.

The complainant Ali told reporters that Inspector Dutta had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from him for giving relief to one of his close relatives arrested under the NDPS Act.

The complainant earlier had paid Rs 5,000 as the first instalment and on that evening he paid another amount of Rs 10,000 at the hands of the PSO of the police officer.

The vigilance team which had arrived at the site at around 5-30 in the evening continued their operation and official formalities till midnight before taking both the cops to Guwahati.

It is also reported that during the search operation the operating police team recovered cash amounting to several lakhs of rupees from the official residence of the arrested police officer.

It may well be mentioned here that before this five police officers including the Superintendent of Police, and Additional Superintendent of Police have either been suspended or arrested in the last few months for alleged misuse of power, negligence to duties or gross indiscipline in duties.