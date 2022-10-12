NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Massive landslides have been reported from the Subansiri Lower Hydro-electric Project (SLHEP) at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji district of Assam.

Landslides at the hills of the nearly completed 2000 MW Subansiri power plant site at Gerukamukh has renewed fears of a possible disaster amongst the people living in the downstream areas of the river in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

On Wednesday, a large portion of the hill at the project site fell on the diversion course of the river causing panic among the workers and further affecting the repair work.

The SLHEP site in Assam that has been hit by landslides and water spills during the course of past several days has prompted the NHPC and its contractors to suspend work and evacuate its workers.

Nature’s fury has already damaged the two diversion tunnels and destroyed the connecting road to the main dam from the right hand side bank of Subansiri River.

Rise in water level of Subansiri Rive has already breached its right hand bank in Ghansarai-Teliyapathar of Lakhimpur district inundating a vast area at Telahi Mauza in North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle.