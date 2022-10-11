Guwahati: A team of the Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) has arrested three persons for posing as Anti-Corruption Branch officials and trying to rob a shopkeeper in the Geetanagar area.

Guwahati Police in a tweet said, “Adaptation from reel to real went topsy turvy! In what can be described as an awful adaptation of the ‘Special 26’ movie, a gang of thugs went bust after they were caught by a CGPD team from Geetanagar PS for posing as Anti Corruption Branch officials.”

The act by the three accused was seen as a film seen but they had one drawback as their plan came to the notice of the local police who then busted them immediately.

The police added, “The gang, enacting as undercover cops, robbed a Pan Shop owner at Zoo Road Tiniali, alleging drug trafficking.”

The police added, “But, the climax went against their script as the Police, in a few hours, caught Salauddin Seikh of Nalbari, Dhrubajyoti Sarma of ZooTiniali and Rubul Ali of Bhaskar Nagar.”

The accused were arrested and have been prosecuted under 419 and 392 of the Indian Penal Corruption (IPC).