North Lakhimpur: “The governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are on the verge of settling the long-standing boundary dispute amicably out of the court”, Assam labour welfare minister Sanjay Kishan and Arunachal agriculture minister Er Tage Taki said at a joint press conference in North Lakhimpur today.

The ministers attended the meeting of regional committees of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the office of the Deputy Commissioner-Lakhimpur to discuss the boundary dispute of the two neighbouring states between Kamle and Lakhimpur districts.

Addressing the media Arunachal minister Taki said that there was no dispute on the boundary between these two districts except that of forest lands.

He significantly said that boundaries were administrative drawings which should not divide people’s hearts.

Assam minister Kishan appealed to the public living in the boundary areas of both districts not to get panicked by any move by the respective administrations. He said that the inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be solved permanently in the meeting between the two Chief Ministers.