Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NFSU in 2025.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors on a contractual basis for its Nagpur Campus (Maharashtra), Raipur Campus (Chhattisgarh), Jaipur Campus (Rajasthan) in 2025. The posts listed below are temporary positions and on contractual basis for 11 months or till the recruitment for the position is filled against the regular vacancy or whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 10

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class at the preceding degree or equivalent in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout. The candidate who has given the viva voce for the award of Ph.D. may also apply.

(ii) A minimum of two publications in renowned journals of repute.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlbJJ_ICJqiHjlaXSqYa2rWDD3vedz_DG62Tmv9TWYX8bjiQ/viewform?usp=mail_form_link

LAST DATE OF SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION IS 15-09-2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

Application fees have to be paid altogether through NEFT/UPI/Bank transfer to appended designated bank account and the payment confirmation has to be attached with application in form of screenshot/image (JPEG)-

Account Name : NFSU – GANDHINAGAR CAMPUS, Account Number : 4601000100076119, IFSC Code : PUNB0460100, Branch Name : GANDHINAGAR, JALSEVA BHAVAN

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here