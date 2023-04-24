Jampui Hills which is located about 220 km away from Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, is one of the ideal places for you to visit if you are a lover of the mountains.

The best time to visit this mesmerizing place situated at North District in Tripura is from October to December and from March to July.

Be it astounding sights of nature or the feeling of glorious freedom that travel to the mountains bring, Jampui Hills provides it all and can definitely quench your wanderlust by satiating you with its pleasant weather and stunning phenomenon executed by the Almighty.

One of the most striking phenomenons to experience at Jampui Hills is the sunset and sunrise and this excellent panoramic sight of Nature can be witnessed at its highest delight only by watching it.

Meanwhile, the surreal green landscape around Jampui Hills comes alive with vivid hues of orange as the trees becomes bountifully laden with orange fruits and is a marvelous sight for the eyes.

The Orange and Tourism Festival is conducted annually in Jampui Hills in November as a ceremony to express gratitude to Mother Nature for the flourishing yield of oranges in the region.

The spring season in this majestic place located at an altitude of 3000 metres from sea level is also a must to be experienced if you get lost in delight amidst a place where flowers bloom regally in abundance.

With varieties of orchids to satisfy your lust of sight and fill your nose with delightful scents all around, Jampui Hills is a perfect retreat where you can escape in the spring time.

The rainy season also brings a magical charm to this hilly region as it is covered with floating clouds and can provide you a rare experience to enjoy.

The highest peak of Tripura ‘Betlingchhip’ falls in this hill range which is 3600 feet high and from where tourist can see the panoramic view of Mizoram, Chittagong hill tracts and various other hill ranges of Tripura.

Where to Stay :

The Tripura government has constructed a lodge known as Eden Tourist Lodge at Vanghmun village in the Jampui hills which has a capacity of 20 persons. Moreover, local people of Jampui Hills also offer paying guest accommodation to the tourists. If you book a hotel or lodge at Agartala, it is also a good way to visit Jampui Hills as taxis and cabs ferries tourists regularly from there for sightseeing in the Jampui Hills.

How to Reach :

The nearest airport from Jampui Hills is Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport located in Agartala. The distance between these two places is approximately 179 km.

The nearest railway station is at Dharmanagar (70kms), Panisagar (60 Km), Pecharthal (55 Km) from Jampui Hills.

Jampui Hills can also be reached via road from Agartala, Dharamnagar and Panisagar.