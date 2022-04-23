Guwahati: Shure, one of the largest Original Equipment Manufacturers of phonograph cartridges in the US, has provided musical equipment to five artistes including singer, song writer Alobo Naga from Nagaland.

Besides Alobo Naga, four other musicians from Nagaland, who have received the equipment, are guitarist Imnainla Jamir, folk artists Tetseo Sisters, singer Abdon Mech and drummer, David Sunar.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed over the equipment to the artistes at his residence in Kohima on Friday.

Alobo Naga, Tetseo Sisters, Abdon Mech, David Sunar and Imnainla Jamir were also selected as Shure Brand Ambassadors earlier this year. TaFMA Nagaland also extended gratitude to Shure India for partnering with Nagaland and ensuring that Naga artists are equipped with the best and newest technologies and ‘Sound Extraordinary.’