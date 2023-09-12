Guwahati: Suspended APS officer Subhalakshmi Dutta was sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly torturing her domestic help at Nazira in Assam’s Charaideo district.

He was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday after her bail plea was rejected by a local court.

APS officer Dutta was posted as the Additional SP (Border) in Charaideo and she was recently suspended for allegedly .

Also Read: PM Modi gifts Indonesian President’s wife an Assam stole

Subhalakshmi Dutta surrendered in Sivasagar SP office on September 9 and she was subsequently arrested by Nazira police.

She was reported absconding after a case was registered by her domestic help who had worked at Dutta’s Nazira residence.

The domestic help alleged that Dutta had attempted to murder her and tortured her brutally.

Also Read: Assam cabinet decides to ‘recommend’ withdrawal of AFSPA completely

She also said that hot water was poured on her body and she was confined to a bathroom.

The victim had alleged that the police officer had been torturing her since 2019.

She has accused the police officer of applying pepper all over her body and even applying pepper to her genitals.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 64 lakh, signed blank cheques recovered from Bajali SP’s hidden suitcase

Allegedly, the victim filed a complaint at Nazira Model Police Station on August 26, but police refused to register an FIR into the incident.

However, following public outrage, a case (No. 36/2023) under section 324/342 was registered against the police officer at Nazira Adarsh Police Station.

Members of the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) have demanded a proper investigation into the allegations against ASP Dutta and strict action against her.