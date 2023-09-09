Guwahati: Suspended additional superintendent of police (border) of Charaideo district in Assam, Subhalakshmi Dutta, surrendered in Sivasagar over a case of assault on a domestic help.

She reportedly surrendered before the Superintendent of Police in Sivasagar district on Saturday morning.

She was reported absconding after a case was registered by her domestic help who had worked at Dutta’s Nazira residence.

The domestic help alleged that Dutta had tried to murder her and tortured her brutally.

She also said that hot water was poured on her body and she was confined to a bathroom.

The victim had alleged that the police officer had been torturing her since 2019.

She has accused the police officer of applying pepper all over her body and even applying pepper to her genitals.

Allegedly, the victim filed a complaint at Nazira Model Police Station on August 26, but police refused to register an FIR into the incident.

However, following public outrage, a case (No. 36/2023) under section 324/342 was registered against the police officer at Nazira Adarsh Police Station.

Members of the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) have demanded a proper investigation into the allegations against ASP Dutta and strict action against her.

The AATSA activists on Monday and Tuesday staged protests at Nazira demanding stringent action against the accused police officer. They have also threatened to stage roadblocks if action is not taken against her.