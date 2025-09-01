Dimapur: The Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a mission-driven cadre for tribal development, was launched at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Nagaland’s Kohima on Monday.

Along with the launch of the programme, a four-day training on the scheme, co-hosted by Union ministry of tribal affairs and Nagaland’s tribal affairs department, for officials from 12 districts of the state commenced at the SCERT.

Adviser, tribal affairs & election, H Tovihoto Ayemi, who was the chief guest, in his address, stated that the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a flagship national mission launched by Union tribal affairs ministry to bring about grassroots change and empower local leadership from different walks of life to become change leaders in their own communities.

He said the core objectives of the Aadi Karmayoga are to empower tribal communities by nurturing global leadership and strengthening governance from the grassroots level to build a network of 20 lakh+ tribal leaders across one lakh villages and 550 districts in 30 different states and Union territories in India.

Ayemi added it is aimed to ensure that the governance system is responsive, inclusive and people-centric, where every tribal community gets the services and opportunities they deserve.

Secretary, tribal affairs department, Angelina Tajen, in her short speech, highlighted the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), a scheme launched on October 2, 2024.

For Nagaland, she said, there are 15 departments converging together, with each department making its own interventions to the scheme.

Highlighting the convergence mode, Tajen said all relevant departments are coming together to help build the nation with a cadre of trained, changed leaders at the village, block, district and state level.

She added that the DAJGUA will be implemented in 608 villages in Nagaland.