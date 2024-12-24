Dibrugarh: The Assam government will take action against state government employees who have been illegally availing benefits from the Orunodoi scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, Sarma said, “We have noticed that in Orunodoi 2.0, 684 government employees have taken benefits. We have already identified them and very soon we will take strict action against them.”

Sarma also announced the establishment of an Assam International Skill Centre in the state. “We have taken a decision in today’s cabinet that we will open an Assam International Skill Centre in the state where youths of the state can take trainings. In Guwahati, we will set the main centre and in other areas small centres will open,” he said.

“We have seen that many youths of Assam go to other states for imparting training on skill development. After its opening, the youths can take the training in their own districts,” he added.

Furthermore, Sarma announced that from January 2025, Gaon Burahs of forest villages will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9000.

“We have taken this decision because they are serving the society without any stipend,” he said.

Sarma also declared that the year 2025 will be observed as “Book Year.” “We will organize a Guwahati Book Fair in Khanapara and every minister will participate in the fair and purchase books from the fair,” Sarma stated.