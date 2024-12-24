Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigators purely on tenure (temporary) basis for the ICSSR funded project entitled “ Exploring the Marketing Potential and Challenges of Agricultural Geographical Indication (GI) Products in North East India” — under Dr. Juthika Konwar, Project Coordinator, Associate Professor, Department of Business Administration. Assam University came into existence altogether in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University’s main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 km away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and the typical landscape of the northeast. The campus is spread over 600 acres altogether.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Qualification :

Ph.D. / M. Phil /Postgraduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks.

Desirable Qualifications: Master Degree in any Social Sciences i.e. Business Administration/ Commerce/ Economics/ Social Work/ Sociology or also any other allied subjects.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification : Postgraduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are requested submit their applications along with proof of age and copies of their certificates and also biodata to the Project Coordinator at [email protected] .

The candidates, who apply, should invariably mention the details of Date, email address, Contact No. and Postal Address without fail, otherwise the applications will also not be considered.

The last date for applying for the post altogether is within January 2, 2025.

Applications submitted after the specified deadline will not be considered or also processed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here