Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s wife Iriana Joko Widodo an Assam stole during their recent visit to India to take part in the G20 summit held in New Delhi.

The Assam stole was presented in a “kadam” (Burflower tree) wood box which is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian religions and mythologies. The box had been handcrafted by the artisans of Karnataka.

Assamese stoles are traditional pieces of clothing woven in Assam which are crafted by skilled artisans using muga silk. These stoles are known for their intricate designs and motifs that often draw inspiration from the region’s natural surroundings, often showcasing elements like the flora and fauna.

Assam stoles are not just garments but they embody the rich cultural heritage of the Assamese people and their weaving traditions.

Draping an Assam stole is not just donning clothing but it is embracing a glorious cultural heritage and artistic legacy.