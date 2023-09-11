Shillong: BJP Kisan Morcha president Justice Syiem claimed that former Mawsynram legislator Himalaya M Shangpliang has not delivered anything to the party during his term in the party.

Syiem said that he had personally asked Shangpliang several times to give names for Kisan Morcha organizational responsibilities in the state and to constitute the Kisan Morcha Mandal Mawsynram, but Shangpliang had always said that he was busy with government assignments and would get back to him. In reality, Shangpliang has not delivered anything to the party in his 9 months in BJP.

Syiem also said that Shangpliang’s allegations against the state president Ernest Mawrie are baseless.

He said that Shangpliang has changed his political ideology four times in the past 6 years.

Syiem said that Shangpliang does not understand that political workers do voluntary work and that the party assigns responsibilities to its cadres based on their availability, skills, and experience.

He said that the same yardstick was used when Matilda Kharbuki and Shangpliang’s cousin brother were assigned responsibilities in the party.

Syiem said that Shangpliang’s allegations about political appointments are self-explanatory.

He added that Shangpliang only joins political parties for personal gain, not for the ideology of the party or for the development of the people. He said that there are 100 more important workers in the party who worked selflessly and deserved rewards.

Syiem further claimed that Shangpliang had just joined the BJP in November and was given full logistic support to win the election, but he failed to do so. He said that if Shangpliang had been an ideological party worker, he would have waited for the party to give him responsibility.