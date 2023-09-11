Guwahati: The Vice-Chancellor of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Meghalaya Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla on Monday stated that the university has no intention of reversing the decision to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He made the statement after a meeting with a delegation of the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA), which has been demanding the withdrawal of a notification that asks all affiliated colleges to implement the NEP.

The VC said that the university will thoroughly discuss any shortcomings or issues that may arise during the implementation of the NEP in the forthcoming Academic Council meeting.

He also urged the MCTA to cooperate actively with the university to ensure a smooth transition.

The VC clarified that the decision to implement the NEP was taken after widespread consultations and deliberations with all stakeholders.

He said that the university has already made it clear that all necessary assistance will be provided to the affiliated colleges in implementing the NEP.

The VC’s assurance comes amid growing concerns about the implementation of the NEP in the Northeast.

Several states in the region have expressed reservations about the policy, and there have been protests by students and teachers.