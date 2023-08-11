Guwahati: The Vice Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya, Prabha Shankar Shukla said that the university is willing to scrap the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 if the majority of stakeholders are not in favor of it.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Prof Shukla said that the decision to implement the NEP was made in the best interests of students, but that it could not be implemented without the support of all stakeholders.

He also said that he was willing to meet with any group or individual who had concerns about the NEP, and that he would be happy to discuss the policy in detail.

However, Prof Shukla made it clear that the university would not implement the NEP if there was widespread opposition to it.

Also Read: Assam: Night ferry services between Guwahati-North Guwahati suspended

“We are ready to go back on our decision if the majority of stakeholders are not in favor of it,” he said. “The students are the ultimate losers if we do not implement the NEP.”

Prof Shukla also said that he was unable to invite the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) to talks on the NEP, as they do not come under the jurisdiction of the university.

Also Read: Assam: Woman arrested for forcing minor daughter into prostitution in Golaghat

The MCTA has been one of the most vocal critics of the NEP, and has called for it to be scrapped.

He added that he was willing to discuss the NEP with the MCTA, but that they would need to approach the university through the proper channels.

The state government is expected to hold a meeting with all stakeholders on August 14 to discuss the NEP.