Shillong: The members of the North Eastern Hill University Students Union (NEHUSU) at Shillong in Meghalaya on Saturday morning closed down the main entrance gate of the university to protest the failure of the administration to provide transportation for students who were to appear for their examinations.

The closure of the gate blocked all vehicles from entering the university, and caused significant inconvenience to students and staff.

In response to the protest, the Assistant Registrar (Admin-II) sent an apology letter to the president of NEHUSU, expressing his regret for the communication gap between various sections that had led to the lack of transportation.

The Assistant Registrar also assured that the weekend bus would ply from the following week, and that due approval would be accorded accordingly.

The NEHUSU members reopened the main gate after receiving the assurance, and the examinations were able to proceed as scheduled.

The protest highlights the need for better communication and coordination between the various sections of the NEHU administration, in order to ensure that the needs of students are met.

It also raises the question of whether the university is providing adequate transportation for students, especially those who live far from campus.