Dimapur: The Nagaland Assembly will pass resolutions to exempt the state from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the Forest (Amendment) Act, said Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on the first day of the four-day session in Kohima on Monday.

Rio said the state cabinet had discussed and deliberated on the issue of the UCC at length and brought the matter to the Assembly for thorough discussion and deliberation, after which a consensus had been reached to pass a resolution for its exemption in the case of Nagaland by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

He described the UCC as a single law that deals with all matters relating to marriage, divorce, succession and inheritance, adoption, and personal laws and practices.

He also mentioned that the UCC should be exempted for Nagaland on the grounds of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873, the 9-Point Agreement of 1947, and the 16-Point Agreement of 1960.

Initiating the discussion on the UCC, MLA and NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu thanked the Leader of the House and the members of the 14th Assembly for coming out against the UCC.

He opined that there are two important issues surrounding the UCC: the rights and equality of citizens on the one hand, and national integration on the other hand.

Nienu said any attempt to force the UCC on the diverse communities across the country would be futile and counterproductive, and that it would be a direct threat to the fabric of a communitarian tribal ethos and values.

He added that imposing the UCC would be betraying the hope and trust of the minorities, especially the tribal communities, for whom constitutional provisions like Article 371(A) have been provided to protect and promote their customs, values, and practices.

He said that although Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given a verbal assurance to the Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers, the House should not rely on verbal assurances.

He called upon the House to pass a resolution exempting the bill in its entirety.

MLA Sukhato Sema called upon the members of the House to protect and defend the state and its resources.

He also urged the members to support the government so that the UCC does not apply to the state.

Adviser Imkong L Imchen highlighted that the implementation of the UCC carries implications that could potentially lead to inconvenience for the people.

He commended the timely decision taken by the Nagaland cabinet on this issue.

MLA Nuklutoshi expressed concerns over the potential impact of the UCC.

He contended that the UCC could be seen as a violation of the 16-Point Agreement that led to the creation of the Nagaland state.

He expressed fear that the UCC might infringe upon Article 371(A) applicable to Nagaland.

Deliberating on the Forest (Amendment) Act, Minister KG Kenye urged the House to unite in passing a unanimous resolution for exemption of the Act in the context of Nagaland.

Minister Temjen Imna Along also sought exemption of the state from the Act by passing a resolution in the Nagaland Assembly.

MLA Achumbemo Kikon said that the Act would not only affect our land and its resources but also the villages bordering the international boundaries.

CM Rio said that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly would pass a resolution on the matter as discussed and suggested by the members and civil society organizations in the consultative meeting.

He asserted that land and its resources belong to the people in the case of Nagaland.

However, Rio said that the state government as well as the people of Nagaland should cooperate with the central government if the acquisition of land is for development or security-related matters.