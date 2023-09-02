Guwahati: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has announced that it will contest for both the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party which is also in alliance with the BJP, is yet to decide on the candidate for the Shillong seat, but it is not keen on supporting the idea of putting up a common candidate.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said that the party is confident that it can win both seats.

He claimed that the party is confident because, in the last Assembly election, it got the largest vote share.

He said that the party is trying its level best to solve the border issue with neighbouring states.

Kharlukhi said that the NPP is not keen on supporting the idea of putting up a common candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat because it wants to win the seat on its own.

He said that the party had tried this in the past, but it did not work.

Kharlukhi said that the party will announce the candidate after it has held consultations with its leaders and workers.

The Shillong parliamentary seat is currently represented by Congress leader Vincent H Pala while the Tura seat is currently represented by NPP MP Agatha A Sangma.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in 2024.