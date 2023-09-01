Guwahati: The Nameri Tiger Reserve (NTR), a 344-square-kilometer protected area in Assam‘s Sonitpur district, has seen a sharp decline in its tiger population over the years.

The tiger reserve was home to eight big cats during the 2012-2014 tiger census, but this number has now dwindled to just three.

The number of tigers in Nameri had increased to four from three following the release of a tiger last year.

However, the tiger that was rescued from Umananda Island in Guwahati and released in Nameri on December 25, 2022, was recently killed by poachers.

Wildlife activists have blamed the forest officials for the sharp decline, alleging that they are complicit in poaching activities.

“It is clear that the forest officials are not doing enough to protect the tigers in Nameri. Forest officials who are corrupt or complicit in poaching activities can facilitate the killing of tigers,” said a wildlife activist requesting anonymity.

He further alleged that a section of forest officials, who are allegedly hand in glove with sand and stone mining mafia, are more interested in collecting money from the mafias than protecting tigers and other wildlife.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Western Assam Wildlife Division has allegedly given free rein to illegal sand and stone miners inside Nameri.

Due to stone mining, the river Jia Bharali has caused massive erosion, posing a threat to the tiger reserve.

The activist also pointed out that the Kochutoli wildlife protection camp of the tiger reserve, from where the movement of animals could be monitored, has been closed down.

Kochutoli Wildlife Protection Camp.

“This camp can play a major role in protecting wildlife, but for unknown reasons, the authorities have abandoned it now,” he said.

On the other hand, several illegal dhabas and resorts have come up in the vicinity of Nameri Tiger Reserve under the nose of the forest officials.

After locals’ objections, the Charduar Forest Range officer has now issued an order to dismantle ten resorts and dhabas inside the Balipara reserve forest.

A view of the Jia Bharali River from the Kouchutoli camp flows through the tiger reserve.

However, the forest officials, who allowed several illegal dhabas and resorts to operate, issued a closure notice to an eco-camp, which was set up under the scheme ‘Development of Angling Facilities in the North East Region’ sponsored by the N.E. Council.

The Gauhati High Court stayed the order on August 28.

The wildlife activist demanded that the state government take immediate steps to protect the tigers in Nameri Tiger Reserve