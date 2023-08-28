Guwahati: Forest department officials in Assam’s Sonitpur district have seized deer meat from an eco-resort operated by a local BJP leader near Nameri National Park.

The resort, Kanyaka Eco Resort, is located at Kalabil on Balipara-Bhalukpung Road, about 10 km from the park. It is operated by Mrinal Saikia, a member of the Sonitpur Zila Parishad (ZPC).

On Sunday, forest personnel intercepted a motorcycle carrying deer meat near the Hatigate locality of Potasali. The motorcycle was being driven by Joy Kumar, the manager of the resort.

A search of the resort led to the recovery of one kilogram of deer flesh, a deer skull, and two horns. A number of mobile phones were also seized.

Kumar has been detained and is being questioned by the forest department. Another person, the cook at the resort, has also been detained.

Sources said the deer meat was allegedly supplied to the resort by Dhan Das, who is currently absconding.

The incident has highlighted the nexus between a section of BJP leaders and poachers in the area. Sources said deer meat has been served at the resort for a long time, and that some local BJP leaders have been involved in the illegal wildlife meat trade.

The incident has also raised questions about the role of the forest department officials in protecting wildlife. Some people have alleged that the forest department officials are complicit in the illegal wildlife trade, and that they have turned a blind eye to the activities of the poachers.

Interestingly, Kanyaka is a dairy farm set up under the guidance and with the support of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika. The farm has a good reputation, and it is not clear how a person can run a resort bearing the same name. It is also not known if the farm has objected to the use of its name.