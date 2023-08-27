SILCHAR: Body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from the residence of BJP MP from Silchar constituency in Assam – Rajdeep Roy on Saturday (August 26).

According to reports, the body of the dead minor boy was found with a cloth wrapped around his neck.

Notably, the mother of the victim boy had been working as a house help at the residence of Assam BJP MP Rajdeep Roy at Silchar in Cachar district.

The victim and his mother originally hailed from Dholai area in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Guwahati loses out on Indian Smart City Award

The body of the victim boy was sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the case has been launched by the Assam police.

Meanwhile, MP Rajdeep Roy refused to comment on the matter saying that the case is under investigation.