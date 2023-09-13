GUWAHATI: A “Unity Mall” will be built in Guwahati city of Assam at a cost of over Rs 200 crore.

The Assam government has decided to append a total of Rs 226 crore to build a “Unity Mall (Ekta Mall)” in Guwahati.

The “Unity Mall” in Guwahati city of Assam willpromote national unification and take forward the philosophy of “Make in India”.

The “Unity Mall” in Guwahati, Assam will also promote “One District One Product (ODOP)”.

This decision was taken by the Assam cabinet in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (September 12).

The “Unity Mall” will have showrooms in all the 35 districts of Assam.

It will be built near the Assam Trade Promotion Organization Complex at Betkuchi in Guwahati city,

This was informed by Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The “Unity Mall” will create a platform for selling GI products of Assam and other Northeast states.

It will also promote “Made in Assam” products.

Furthermore, the “Unity Mall” will provide marketing support to ODOP as well as traditional industries and artisans from all 35 districts of Assam.