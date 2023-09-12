Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister‘s Office (CMO) has spent a record Rs 34.13 crore in 2022-23 on helicopter and chartered flights, an all-time high.

This was revealed by General Administration Department (GAD) Minister Ranjeet Dass in the Assam Assembly in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora.

Dass said the choppers and chartered flights were used for the CM’s travel to various parts of the state to attend government programmes.

He said the CMO had spent Rs 5.01 crore and Rs 8.09 crore in 2018-19, Rs 6.09 crore and Rs 10 crore in 2019-20, Rs 25.05 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 19.71 crore in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, many social media users have questioned the need for such a high expenditure on helicopter and chartered flights.