GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of the state government for the inclusion of 41 Bodo-dominated villages into the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The decision was taken in a meeting of the weekly cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan on Tuesday night.

“There was a clause in the Third Bodo Peace Accord for inclusion of Bodo-dominated villages into BTR and exclusion of non-Bodo dominated villages from BTR,” PHE and tourism minister and official spokesperson Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

On January 26, Chief Minister Sarma announced that the BTR would be extended which will include 60 more villages of five assembly constituencies of Sonitpur district.

“60 villages in Dhekiajuli, Behali, Sootea, Gohpur and Biswanath assembly constituencies with 80 per cent or more Bodo population will be included in the BTR and it is as part of its commitment to implement the Tripartite Bodo Accord which was signed in January 2020 for permanent peace in the Bodoland region.” Sarma had said attending the state-level programme of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Baruah said: “The cabinet has taken up the issue of 41 villages under Gohpur and Biswanath constituencies and approved for inclusion in the BTR. The issue of 19 other villages will be taken up later.”

The cabinet also gave its nod for the implementation of a new scheme Mukhya Mantrir Atma-Nirbhar Asom under which Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to one lakh youth for their self-employment.

“Under this programme, one lakh youth will be provided Rs 2 to 5 lakh for self-employment schemes. The amount will be provided according to the skills of the youth. 50 per cent of this amount will be granted and 50 per cent will be loan through banks at a minimum interest rate,” Baruah also said.

“The registration for this scheme will begin on September 23. The guideline will be issued later,” Baruah also said.

The cabinet further decided to increase the allowance for a ration of each policeman from the existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

The cabinet gave its nod of the proposal of the state government for setting up a Unity Mall at Betkuchi in Guwahati at an estimated cost of Rs 226 crore.

“In the mall, one product, including GI tagged products will be showcased from each 35 district. Local artisans will be given top priority,” he added.