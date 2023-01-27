GUWAHATI: At least 60 more villages will be included in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

Of the 60 new villages to be included in the BTR, 43 will be revenue villages and 13 forest villages.

These villages will be from the areas of Dhekiajuli, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur in Assam.

“As per the Bodo pact, villages with 80% of Bodo population will be included in the BTR,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during his Republic Day speech on Thursday.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro has welcomed the announcement by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Thank you CM Sarma for your gifts to BTR in the form of implementation of the clauses of the BTR peace accord on this Republic Day,” said BTC chief Pramod Boro.

The Assam chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to families of 2001 martyrs of the Bodoland agitation.