Guwahati: The Assam government has acknowledged the presence of toxic magnesium carbonate in 43 different pan masala brands during a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing on Tuesday.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia made the admission in court, prompting the court to direct the government to file an affidavit within a week detailing the extent of the problem.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 7, when further actions and investigations are expected to take place.

Magnesium carbonate is a toxic substance that can cause a number of health problems, including kidney damage, respiratory problems, and cancer. Its presence in pan masala products is a serious concern for public health.

The PIL was filed by a group of lawyers and activists who are seeking a ban on the sale of pan masala and gutkha products containing magnesium carbonate.

The government’s acknowledgement of the problem is a positive step, but it is important to ensure that swift action is taken to remove these products from the market.

The health and safety of the people of Assam are at stake, and the government must not let them down.

In a related development, the Gauhati High Court on August 27 directed the state government to prohibit or take suitable action against the sale of pan masala and gutkha containing lethal magnesium carbonate.

The court’s order came in response to a PIL filed by a lawyer who sought a ban on the sale of these products on the grounds that they are harmful to health.