SHILLONG: Chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma respectively – held an ‘informal’ round of talks related to the border issue between the two states.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma are likely to conduct a joint visit to border areas next month.

“Had an informal discussion on matters concerning the remaining areas of difference in the ongoing Meghalaya and Assam border talks,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The meeting was held at the Meghalaya state secretariat building in Shillong on Wednesday (September 14) evening.

Speaking about the meeting, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “As today’s meeting was informal in nature, we don’t want to make any announcements, but this informal meeting will be followed by a formal meeting.”

“Today’s meeting can be treated as a confidence building measure,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister also appealed to the people of both the states residing along the inter-state border to “maintain peace and harmony”.

“We are working overtime to resolve the disputes,” he added.