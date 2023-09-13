GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has once again taken a dig at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations of the CM’s wife Rinik Bhuyan Sarma receiving “Rs 10 crore government grant” as part of credit linked subsidy.

Reacting to a post by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in a post on X stated: “The ministry of food processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with.”

Picture shared by Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

The Assam Congress MP added: “The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the union minister if their website has been hacked.”

Gaurav Gogoi was reacting to a X post by Assam CM wherein he said: “I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India.”

In a follow up post, Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also attached a link to the document wherein the name of Assam CM’s wife and her firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has been mentioned in a list of beneficiaries, to whom financial grant were approved by the union ministry of food processing.

The link shared by Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is: https://www.mofpi.gov.in/sites/default/files/details_of_70_agro_processing_cluster_projects_2.pdf

The document enlists Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s Pride East Entertainment Private Limited as one of the agro-processing cluster projects under APC Scheme.

However, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that “with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India”.