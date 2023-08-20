Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) with the inclusion of some new members including Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi.

As per the list, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma and Assam’s Gaurav Gogoi are among the new members.

Moreover, other leaders including Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, Yashomati Thakur have also been included in the list of Congress Working Committee.

As per the list, Veerappa Moily, Manish Tewari have made it to the permanent invitees list.

Gaurav Gogoi is currently serving as the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on August 3, Assam Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi was appointed the chairman of the screening committee for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.