Guwahati: A wooden bridge collapsed in Tiehsaw village of West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya on Wednesday after an overloaded dumper truck tried to cross it.

The truck, which was carrying soil, belonged to a Jharkhand-based company called Spica that is working on the construction of the Nongstoin-Rambrai road.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 AM and caused traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

The company is working to remove the truck from the bridge and repair it, but the bridge remains closed to traffic until the repairs are complete.

Commuters are advised to use alternative routes in the meantime by the traffic department.