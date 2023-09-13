Guwahati: At least 17 “fake” Qazis were reportedly detained in the Hailakandi district of Assam on Wednesday by police during the ongoing operation against child marriage.

The Qazis were accused of being involved in child marriages in the district.

The accused were identified as Aziruddin Laskar, Mufti Abul Hussain, Asadullah Laskar, Kaisur Ahmed, Abdul Jalal Laskar, Sarifuddin Barbhuiya, Farizuddin Laskar, Saidul Haque, Nurul Haque Laskar, and Abdul Salam Barbhuiya.

At least ten Kabulnamas (marriage certificates) were also seized from the accused Qazis.

The accused were detained based on the announcement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against child marriages in the state.

CM Sarma said that in the next ten days, as many as 3,000 people are likely to be arrested in Assam as part of the crackdown on child marriage in the state.

“In the next 10 days, around 3000 persons will be arrested for involvement in child marriages,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier this year, the Assam police arrested around 5000 people for involvement in child marriages.

The Assam CM further said that “with our efforts to end (triple) talaq, polygamy and child marriages, we have done more for Muslims than any Congress government”.

CM Sarma further said the Assam government will bring in a law to end polygamy in the state by December this year.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said: “People in Assam strongly support a ban on polygamy.”

Meanwhile, a final draft of the Bill to ban polygamy in Assam is being prepared.

The Assam government had formed a panel to study the feasibility of an anti-polygamy law.

The experts’ committee submitted its report to the Assam government, stating that the state’s legislature has the power to create a law to ban polygamy.