Assam Govt Job 2025 Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various govt job in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam in 2025.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Junior Research Fellow (Temporary) in 2025 under a project entitled “Weed diversity in tea plantations of Assam and West Bengal and development of bio-herbicide for an enriched integrated weed management (IWM) package in tea” (Project code: NTRF: 226/2024) sponsored by NTRF

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Temporary)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification :

M.Sc in Agronomy/ Weed Science/ Botany/ Tea Science/ Soil Science

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualifications and Experience: Research experience in Weed management and survey.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 22,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 3rd Year of the project

Job Roles : The incumbent will have to involve in overall project related activities, survey, field trials,

extensive field visits to monitor field activities, data base generation, analyzing and report preparation.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th September, 2025 at 10.00 am. The venue is at Neem Them Hall, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, TRA, Jorhat. Interested candidates should Report on or before 10.00 AM. Candidates arriving after the specified time will not be considered

How to apply :

Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with the originals for verification) along with the fill in application form as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here