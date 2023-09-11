GUWAHATI: The Northeast state of Assam is set to go through a fresh crackdown on child marriage.

Over the course of next ten (10) days, as many as 3000 people are likely to be arrested in Assam as part of the crackdown on child marriage in the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“In the next 10 days, around 3000 persons will be arrested for involvement in child marriages,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier this year, the Assam police arrested around 5000 people for involvement in child marriages.

The Assam CM further said that “with our efforts to end (triple) talaq, polygamy and child marriages, we have done more for Muslims than any Congress government”.

CM Sarma further said the Assam government will bring in a law to end polygamy in the state by December this year.

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said: “People in Assam strongly support a ban on polygamy.”

Meanwhile, a final draft of the Bill to ban polygamy in Assam is being prepared.

The Assam government had formed a panel to study feasibility of an anti-polygamy law.

The experts’ committee submitted its report to Assam government, stating that the state’s legislature has the power to create law to ban polygamy.