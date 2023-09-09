Dimapur: The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) will host the 1st Northeastern States Chamber of Commerce and Industry conclave, the first of its kind in the region, at Niathu Resort at Chumoukedima from September 18 to 20.

Informing this at a press conference here on Saturday afternoon, CNCCI chairman Dr Khekugha Muru said all stakeholders, academics, and diplomats of the northeastern states who had served in various Southeast Asian countries in various capacities and who are experts in Act East Policy and other business-related issues will speak on various issues of common concern of the region at the conference.

He said the three-day event will include inaugural programme, business summit and closing ceremony where an action plan will be chalked out to put into action.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio will grace the inaugural programme as the president of the event.

He said the main issues to be discussed are convergence of markets of the Northeast to help entrepreneurs and start-ups, good infrastructure such as modern warehouses to carry out businesses, exploration of untapped resources and markets, tourism circuit of the region etc.

Besides, the conclave will also deliberate on the insurgency issue in the region to push the state governments concerned and the Centre to find a conducive atmosphere for businesses to grow.

Muru said though six delegates from each state have been invited to the conclave the number of participants will not be limited.

“There is a strong feeling among the business communities in the northeastern region that we should come together in a common platform to address our common issues of concern,” he said.

Muru said the CNCCI initiated the move to hold such a conclave and that it took years to make it a reality.

“There are many common issues which are to be trashed out from which we all can benefit and help each other,” he added.