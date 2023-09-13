Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya.
North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for some purely project-based temporary positions for the Joint Collaborative Research Project under the ICSSR – SNSF Bilateral Programme entitled “Investigating Informal Entrepreneurship in Indian Slums with Satellite.”
Name of post : Research Associate
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 20,000 p.m.
Qualification : Post-graduate in Economics (55% minimum) with NET /M.Phil. / Ph.D.
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 16,000 p.m.
Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post graduate in Economics with minimum 55% marks
How to apply : Candidates may submit their bio-data latest by 30th September 2023 to Dr. V. Pala,
Department of Economics, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong 793022 by email to
veronica@nehu.ac.in
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here