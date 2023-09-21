Dimapur: In a significant stride towards promoting HIV/AIDS awareness and fostering a culture of healthy living among the youth, the state-level Red Run Marathon was held in Nagaland‘s Kohima on Thursday.

The marathon that commenced at PHQ Junction concluded at Ruzhukhrie Government Higher Secondary School in Kohima.

The event aimed to educate peers, family members and the community about HIV prevention practices, promoting support and empathy for those affected by HIV/AIDS and combating stigma and discrimination.

Initiated by the National Youth Festival 2023 and backed by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Nagaland’s additional secretary of the health and family welfare department S Tainiu Khiamniungan flagged off the marathon with a pledge to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The journey to the state-level marathon began with district-level marathons held in 12 districts of Nagaland on August 12 to commemorate International Youth Day. A total of 519 students from 58 institutions participated, with 24 exceptional participants (both male and female) selected to compete at the state level.

The winners of the first and second positions in both male and female categories will represent Nagaland in the upcoming national-level Red Run Marathon scheduled to be held in Goa on October 8.

Dr Ahu Sekhose, project director, Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), who chaired the flagging off programme, said the event saw a fervent gathering of participants and supporters.

Highlighting the significance of the Red Run Marathon, Sekhose said the initiative aims to engage young people in a healthy lifestyle and physical activities to maintain their well-being and reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases and HIV/STIs.

He explained the campaign’s objectives such as raising visibility for HIV/AIDS and drug abuse issues, promoting safe sexual behaviour among youths and increasing basic knowledge about HIV/AIDS and related services.