ITANAGAR: The revamped Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to become operational soon.

According to reports, the Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh will be operational from September 24.

Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh has been upgraded at the cost of Rs 170 crore.

It will be inaugurated by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The upgrades to the Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh includes: an extended runway, state-of-the-art apron, a modern terminal building, a fire station, and an air traffic control (ATC) tower.

With the latest upgrades, the Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh will be able to handle operations for ATR-72-type aircrafts.

Furthermore, the Tezu airport in Arunachal Pradesh will be able to accommodate as many as 300 passengers.

Number of check-in counters is also likely to be increased to eight in the near future.

The upgradation works at the tzu airport in Arunachal Pradesh were carried out by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport was operationalised in 2018 under regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

It is at present connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airlines.