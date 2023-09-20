GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called upon the people of the state to join his campaign against ‘money culture’ in elections.

Making the clarion call at a massive public meeting here on Wednesday, Khandu urged for an election next year ‘based on performance’ and not ‘based on money’.

Arunachal Pradesh goes to assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the first half of 2024.

“We always complain against corruption. But have we ever thought about where it begins? It begins when a voter casts his or her valuable vote in exchange for money. Unfortunately in our state, the candidate who pumps out the most cash wins the election. This must be stopped,” Khandu said.

Khandu termed money culture as the reason for eligible, capable and honest people losing out to represent their constituency and work for people’s development.

“Where is the time and zest for the representative, who spends crores of rupees to win elections, to think for development? His five years will be spent to recover the spent cash, earn more cash to invest in his next election,” he observed.

Khandu made a fervent appeal to youngsters, society leaders, CBOs and religious leaders to set out against this ill so that the coming election is fought on clean and impartial grounds and sincere and honest people make it to the Legislative Assembly.

Talking about corruption, he reiterated his warning, especially to government employees, to refrain from any form of corruption or face action.

He regretted that despite repeated warnings and the government’s best intentions, the incident of paper leakage occurred in one of the recruitment examinations held by the state public service commission in recent times.

Khandu said that the state government took action immediately and also met all the demands made by aggrieved aspirants.

“We terminated the accused, called in CBI, called in ED (Enforcement Directorate), got a designated court to fast track the case, we have done everything possible. Investigations are not under our control. It is going on. We too hope for a logical conclusion as soon as possible,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern that few people were still in protest mode against the government on the issue and called for patience saying the government is ready to sit and talk with anybody to resolve issues if any.

In the meantime, Khandu said, the commission has to be set up and exams conducted for hundreds of posts waiting to be filled.

“Aspirants to various posts have been preparing for more than a year. Hundreds of posts are lying vacant. We cannot deny them their chance. The issue of the appointment of members and chairman right now is subjudice. As soon as the court gives a positive verdict, we will constitute the commission, which as an autonomous body, will go ahead with the recruitment processes,” he revealed.

Appreciating the people of the Yachuli constituency for being the torch bearers in cultural as well as developmental aspects, especially for the Nysihis, Khandu said the region has been the nucleus of the emerging Nyishi tribe.

He congratulated the people on having an able, sincere and dedicated representative in Taba Tedir, Minister of Education.

“I have known Tedir since he was heading the Urban Development department as its Chief Engineer. He is a very capable person and has proved it by bringing in unprecedented developmental projects to the constituency. You all are lucky indeed that resigned from his government post and decided to serve you as your legislator,” he said.

To the thunderous applause of the people, Khandu announced that in response to the popular demand, the government is ready to create a new district by bifurcating the existing Lower Subansiri district into two. The new district, as proposed, will be called KeyiPanyor district.

“I am very clear on genuine demands. Creation of Keyi Panyor district will also fulfil the long-time aspiration of the people of the Apatani plateau to have their own district,” Khandu said.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated 33 development projects and laid the foundation for 34 projects in the constituency.