NEW DELHI: After Assam, two other Northeast states – Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland – are also likely to undergo the delimitation exercise soon.

The central government has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering setting up delimitation commissions for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

This was conveyed by solicitor general Tushar Mehta to a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which was presided by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing a plea that sought directions for conducting delimitation exercises in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

Mehta, while appearing for the central government, said that the delimitation exercise in Manipur can wait for “obvious reasons” of violence in the state.

However, he said that the Centre is considering setting up delimitation commissions for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.