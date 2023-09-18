ITANAGAR: Kipa Ajay from Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as deputy chairperson of the finance committee of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

Currently, Kipa Ajay also hold the post of treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has termed Ajay’s appointment as a “historic moment” for the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said that his appointment as deputy chairperson of the finance committee of SAFF is “one of the historic and proud moments for the entire state.”

It may be mentioned here that Kipa Ajay is also the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA).

Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein congratulated Kipa Ajay on his new appointment.

“Congratulations to Shri @kipa_ajay, Treasurer of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on being appointed as the Deputy Chairperson of the Finance Committee of the prestigious South Asian Football Federation (SAFF),” Chowna Mein stated in a post on X.

The Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM added: “This accomplishment brings immense pride not only to Shri Kipa Ajay ji but also casts a positive spotlight on the vibrant footballing culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes to Shri Kipa Ajay ji.”

ABOUT SAFF

South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) is an association of the football playing nations in South Asia.

It is the regional subsidiary of South Asian Football Confederation, incorporated in 1997.

The members of the association are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.