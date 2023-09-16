Guwahati: A cloudburst triggered devastating floods in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Shi-Yomia district on Saturday, causing extensive damage to property and infrastructure, officials said.

The cloudburst in Lhallung village near Mechukha, the district headquarters, caused massive damage to two power stations, disrupting power supply to Mechuka township and its adjoining areas, an official report said.

Floodwaters also ravaged agricultural fields, standing crops, houses, water supply, and livestock. However, no loss of human life was reported, the report said.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, who represents the Mechuka constituency, expressed serious concern over the situation and instructed the district administration to take immediate action to help the affected families.

Sona also directed the power and public health engineering department (PHED) to assess the extent of the damage and initiate the restoration process as soon as possible.

He communicated the urgency of the situation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein and sought their assistance to address the crisis.

The hydel stations located in Lhallung village serve as the lifeline of electricity supply for Mechukha township and its adjoining areas.