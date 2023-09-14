ITANAGAR: A suspected militant was reportedly gunned down by security forces in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The encounter took place at Betcamp area under Miao police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The suspected militant was shot dead by troopers of the Assam Rifles in retaliatory firing.

According to reports, two suspected militants opened fire at a patrolling party of the Assam Rifles, to which the security personnel retaliated.

While one of the suspected militant was killed in the gun-battle, the other individual managed to flee from the area.

One piston has been recovered from the encounter site.

The identity of the suspected militant is yet to be ascertained.