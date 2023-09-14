GUWAHATI: A sensational case of alleged murder has been reported from Jagiroad area near Guwahati in Assam.

A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover in Assam.

The deceased man, identified as Asadur Rahman, was allegedly first drugged then murdered by his wife and her alleged lover.

The accused have been identified as Feroza Khatun (wife of the victim) and her alleged lover Safiqul Islam.

According to reports, Khatun and Islam allegedly abandoned the body of Asadur Rahman in a car in Jorabat area of Assam.

The body of the victim was recovered when the police were alerted by locals and bystanders, who spotted the body inside the car.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused – Feroza Khatun (wife of the victim) and her alleged lover Safiqul Islam from Jagiroad in Assam.

Moreover, the driver of Safiqul Islam has also been detained by the Assam police for questioning.