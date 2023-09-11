Dibrugarh: The 21-year-woman, who was found dead on National Highway 37 at Dibrugarh town bypass in upper Assam, was murdered by her friend, police confirmed on Monday.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra, said on Monday that Mehek Sharma had lost her life in the alleged murder case.

Her body was found lying on the road near a car bearing registration number AS-06-AH-1143 in the middle of the Dibrugarh bypass on Sunday.

In a press conference, Dibrugarh SP Mishra said, “We have initiated a comprehensive investigation into this matter. We have apprehended the prime suspect, Aziz Ahmed, who was arrested yesterday and presented in court today. We will meticulously examine all the scientific evidence gathered from the scene.”

The victim’s body displayed severe injuries and was found on the road adjacent to a car bearing the registration number AS-06-AH-1143, parked in the middle of the bypass.

Aziz Ahmed, also known as Munna, was found near the deceased girl with no visible injuries, and the car in question belonged to him.

While Mehek Sharma resided in the Khalihamari area of Dibrugarh, Aziz Ahmed was a resident of Maijan in Dibrugarh.

According to sources, Aziz was reportedly a professional gambler who lent money at interest. He had no other known business ventures.

In a disturbing twist, Mehek’s mother, Moushumi Sharma, accused Aziz Ahmed of being responsible for her daughter’s murder, claiming, “My daughter was murdered by Aziz Ahmed. He had been harassing my daughter for the past six months. I am a teacher and live alone with my daughter.”

“When I said that we would file a police complaint against him, he threatened us with dire consequences. At around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, he forcefully took her out for a drive. She called at 8:30 p.m., saying she was having dinner at a dhaba. That was her last phone call. Aziz Ahmed killed her in cold blood.”

Initial investigations have revealed that Aziz Ahmed, a married man and father of two, had been pressuring Mehek Sharma into having a relationship with him for the past six months.

Reportedly, Ahmed took Mehek for a drive in his car around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bloodstains were found inside the vehicle, and scratch marks, presumably from fingernails, were discovered on Aziz Ahmed’s neck.

“Mehek was allegedly murdered by Aziz because he wanted to marry her, and she had declined his advances. Prior to her murder, Mehek had been subjected to torture by Aziz,” a police source said.