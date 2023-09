GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Jorabat area near Guwahati city of Assam.

The fire broke out on Wednesday (September 06) morning.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Big clouds of smoke were seen rising from the fire site.

Properties worth several lakh of rupees turned into ashes at the godown at Jorabat area near Guwahati in Assam.