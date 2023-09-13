Guwahati: The prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy arrived at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The trophy was formally unveiled by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joint secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA president Taranga Gogoi, and ACA secretary Tridib Konwar in the presence of ACA apex council members, former apex council members, former cricketers, and a host of cricket enthusiasts at the auditorium of the 91 yards club in the premises of the ACA stadium, Barsapara.

BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia said that it is a proud moment for Guwahati to have the coveted trophy in the city. He mentioned that the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy has travelled across 18 countries after it made a trip to space.

“No trophy has so far travelled this far in the sky. We are extremely honoured and excited to have the trophy in Guwahati,” Saikia said while addressing a packed auditorium.

Speaking about the warm-up matches to be played in Guwahati, Saikia said that the main venue and the training facilities are already ready to be used.

Guwahati will host a total of four matches involving India, England, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Saikia said that the teams will start training at the annexe ground of the ACA stadium, Barsapara, and at the Amingaon cricket ground on September 28.

He informed that Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh at the ACA stadium, Barsapara, on September 29.

The ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 200 for students, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 700, and Rs 1000 for adults.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup. It is scheduled to be hosted in India from October 5, 2023, to November 19, 2023. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from February to March 2023, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten teams will participate in the tournament, including the 2019 defending champions England. It is the first men’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted solely by India, which co-hosted the event in 1987, 1996, and 2011 with other countries on the Indian subcontinent.

The final match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023, while the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the two semi-finals.