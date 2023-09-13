Guwahati: As the topic regarding Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had received Rs 10 crore credit-linked subsidy from the central government, the Congress took a jibe at the CM asking if he would send the Assam Police to arrest the minister of food processing.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited receiving the subsidy.

Sarma denied the allegation, saying that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the government.

Gogoi rejected Sarma’s denial, saying that the ministry’s website clearly shows Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s name and the company she is associated with.

He also posted a link to the website which purportedly shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the Rs 10 crore subsidy.

Sarma did not comment on the document available on the ministry’s website but reiterated that his wife and the company she is associated with have not taken any subsidy from the Centre.

Pawan Khera, who heads the Congress’ media and publicity department, shared screenshots of the purported list and Wikimedia summary that shows Sarma’s wife as managing director of Pride East Entertainments Private Limited.

He took it to Twitter (now X) and wrote, “Dear @himantabiswa….. will you still deny?”

Sarma continued to respond by saying that he completely denies the allegations and reiterates that his wife and the company she is associated with have not received any subsidies from the government.

Khera then asked Sarma if he would send the Assam Police to arrest the minister of food processing.