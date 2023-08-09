Changlang: Acting sternly against the alleged act of illegal money lending in some parts of Changlang District, DC Suny K Singh on Wednesday issued a judicial notification to curb the “menace” from across the district.

The notification states that a complaint has been forwarded by EAC, Diyun in connection with the illegal lending of money to the tune of Rs. 10,000/- each by one Sh Maulin Agan to gullible villagers mainly belonging to the Hajong Community.

A copy of the loan deed agreement administered between the lender and borrower has also been forwarded by EAC Diyun, which prima facie appears as incomplete, misleading, and in contravention to the Section 4 & 5 (1) of The Arunachal Pradesh Money lending (Regulation) Act, 2018.

The judicial order further warns that any individual or entity found to be indulged in illegal lending without a valid license and without following other norms as mandated under relevant provisions of The Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2018 would be prosecuted as per Section 41 (c) (i) of the aforesaid act.

Taking strong cognizance of the matter, the order reads that “as per reliable sources, such illegal and dubious lending of money without a valid license to gullible villagers may amount to illegal trafficking of children from the area considering the past incidents involving illegal trafficking in Diyun area.”

“There has been possibility that such dubious lenders may be acting with an intent of subjecting innocent borrowers in the trap of human trafficking in case recovery is defaulted, which may not be totally ruled out in the present case,” added the notification.

The DC’s notification further added that Sh Maulin Agan was directed to stop any further lending in Changlang district and must furnish his money lending license to ADC, Bordumsa latest by 14-08-2023.

Failing which, necessary action will be initiated against him as per Section 41 (c) (i) of The Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2018.

The DC also instructed the admin officials to keep strict vigil in their respective jurisdiction to deter any illegal lending activity which violates the provisions of The Arunachal Pradesh Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2018.