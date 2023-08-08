Namsai: The EAC of Diyun circle, Goju Sikom, has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district seeking his immediate intervention to contain an alleged lending scam that has gripped the Namsai and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his letter, dated July 7, 2023, the EAC said that he has received a complaint from the Arunachal Pradesh Hajong Students Union (APHSU) alleging that a lender has been distributing Rs. 10,000 each to certain individuals of the Hajong community in lieu of a personal loan.

The EAC said that the lender is not giving the borrowers a copy of the loan agreement, which is a clear case of fraud. He also said that the lender has been operating in both the Namsai and Changlang districts.

“The personal loan is disbursed by the signing of a loan deed agreement between the recipient and the named lender but the innocent recipient is not given any copy of the agreement which itself amounts to fraud,” letter read.

The APHSU has alleged that the lender is exploiting the poor and uneducated people of the Hajong community. They have also warned that the lender could use the partially signed loan agreements to blackmail the borrowers in the future.

The EAC has requested the DC to take action against the lender and to ensure that no further loans are disbursed to people without proper documentation.

He has also asked the DC to investigate whether the lender has a valid license to carry out financial transactions.

The office bearers of the district and apex body of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Adi Students Union (AdiSU), and the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) have warned the villagers against falling prey to illegal money loan scam.

Meanwhile, Gitu Hajong and Ragu Nath Hajong, the secretary and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Hajong Students Union, alleged in their complaint letter (APHSU/2023-24/010) that only 28 out of a 54-member team of Hajong people from Diyun, led by its leaders Kesta Hajong and Gaurango Hajong, signed the partially filled-up loan deed agreement during a meeting at one of the villages in Bordumsa. The loan amount was paid both in cash and in a consolidated cheque.

The EAC’s letter comes at a time when there is growing concern about the rising number of illegal lending scams in India. In recent months, there have been several reports of people being duped by unscrupulous lenders who promise easy money with little or no paperwork.